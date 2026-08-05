ELF Score to Reissue on Picture Disc, Expanded Encore CD

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Varèse Sarabande is set to release a new collectible picture disc edition of John Debney's score for ELF, the 2003 holiday film starring Will Ferrell, alongside a reissue of the expanded Encore Edition on CD and digital formats. The picture disc and Encore Edition CD are scheduled for release on September 25, with the digital edition to follow on October 16.

Side A of the picture disc contains an image of Buddy the Elf inside a festive snow globe, while Side B is fashioned after the original teaser poster image. The Encore Edition of the CD, which has previously only been available on the Varèse Sarabande store, includes 44 score cues, over 20 of which are exclusive to this release.

In a 2014 interview with Go See Talk, Debney reflected on what the score means to his audience. He said, 'There are scores that I love for various reasons but it's usually because they have some sort of emotional connection. Elf is also right up there too, and I just love that every year people get to enjoy that thing. They email me and comment on it and it's just one of those things that is sort of a fan favorite, and if you're lucky enough to get one or two of those I think you're really lucky and blessed.'

Directed by Jon Favreau, ELF follows Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, a human raised by elves in the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his birth father. Debney, whose credits include scores for Hocus Pocus, Spy Kids, The Princess Diaries, and The Jungle Book, composed the film's music, which begins with the cue Papa Elf.

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