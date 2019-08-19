SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME To Be Re-Released With New Scene

Variety reports that "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will be re-released. This time, it will include a new action sequence.

An extended cut featuring four new minutes of action will be re-released starting August 29 for film viewers in the USA and Canada.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is re-released several months after Marvel re-released "Avengers: Endgame." "Endgame" was re-released with the goal of beating "Avatar"'s global box office record -- it succeeded.

The latest "Spider-Man" film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal in a transatlantic adventure about truth and artifice.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories