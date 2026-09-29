SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY to Arrive on Digital and Physical Media

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BRAND NEW DAY is coming to digital and physical media. The film crossed $1B worldwide in just six days and has become the biggest movie in domestic box office history, according to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The film will be available on digital October 6th and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD December 15th. Collectible limited editions are available for pre-order, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4K UHD + Blu-ray Combo Steelbook and the Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4K UHD + Blu-ray Combo Limited Collector's Edition Steelbook. The Limited Collector's Edition includes premium steelbook packaging featuring a magnetic lenticular cover, a premium tier relic card featuring an authentic piece of wardrobe from the film's production, an exclusive all-new comic book, collectible art cards, and reproductions of Peter's handwritten letter to MJ and MJ's original drawing from the film.

Synopsis

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

Special Features

The release will include an action-packed collection of exclusive special features featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal and the cast alongside director Destin Daniel Cretton, offering access to the making of the film – from stunts and the reinvention of the Spider-Suit to bringing comic-book imagery to life. The features also explore hidden Marvel references and Spider-Eggs, the friendships and creative collaborations that shaped the film, and previously unseen moments from set, along with outtakes and behind-the-scenes memories.

4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Extras

Outtakes: Goofs, Gaffes and Gags – Go behind-the-scenes and inside the on-set hi-jinx captured on camera

Featurettes:

Tom Holland: Evolving Spider - Step inside the shoes of Tom Holland as he reveals his many evolving roles in front of and behind the camera while making Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Brand New Direction - Destin Daniel Cretton takes the audience inside his creative process for capturing a more mature Spider-man that focuses on more complex themes.

Secret Sources and Hidden Spider Eggs - Dive deep inside Spider-Man: Brand New Day as secret, hidden references to the Marvel universe and beyond are revealed.

Possession! - Step inside the process of inventing and executing the practical, physical performances that realize our villain's powerful mental abilities on camera.

Peter and The Punisher - Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal dive deep into their long-standing off-camera relationship and how it fueled the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Spider-Man and the Punisher.

Live-Action Comics - Go behind the scenes and inside Director Destin Daniel Cretton's labor of love to painstakingly recreate some of the most iconic comic covers and Spider-Man's lore on camera in live action.

Friends and Foes - Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and the all-star cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day take the audience inside the joyous and the fun-filled process of the ensemble of actors.

Webs, Wires and Runaway Tanks - World renowned stunt coordinator and action choreographer Peng Zhang details the practical approach to the real-world spider-stunts and action.

Scorpions, Ninjas, and the Spider-Suit - The costume department of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals the art of designing and realizing the massive cast of costumed and reinventing the beloved Spider-Suit.

Lost Memories from Set: Camera Roll - Take a look at the memories captured behind the scenes from set.

DVD Extras

Featurettes:

Tom Holland: Evolving Spider - Step inside the shoes of Tom Holland as he reveals his many evolving roles in front of and behind the camera while making Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Brand New Direction - Destin Daniel Cretton takes the audience inside his creative process for capturing a more mature Spider-man that focuses on more complex themes.

Friends and Foes - Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and the all-star cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day take the audience inside the joyous and the fun-filled process of the ensemble of actors.

Cast and Crew

Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton

Produced by: Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad, Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a.

Written by: Chris Mckenna and Erik Sommers

Executive Producer: Louis D'Esposito, David Cain

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman with Mark Ruffalo

Specs

Run Time: Approx. 145 minutes

Rating PG-13: For sequences of action/violence and some language

UHD: Feature: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), English, French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Approx. 145 Mins. • Color

Blu-ray: Feature: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Mastered in High Definition • Approx. 145 Mins. • Color

DVD: Feature: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), English & French (Doublé au Québec) Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Approx. 145 Mins. • Color

Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features

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