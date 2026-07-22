Tom Holland Visits LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to Discuss SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Tom Holland stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the upcoming Marvel film, sharing a behind-the-scenes story about how he and co-star Jon Bernthal helped each other through the self-tape audition process for their respective roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland returns as Peter Parker in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, which picks up four years after the events of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. The film also features Zendaya, Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink in her franchise debut, Jon Bernthal, and Liza Colón-Zayas. The cast and filmmakers gathered atop Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City for a photo call ahead of the film's release.

During the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK conversation, Holland described the mutual arrangement he and Bernthal had when recording their audition self-tapes, a detail that offers a candid look at how two actors navigated the early stages of landing their Marvel roles. SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is set to open exclusively in theaters on July 31, 2026, and is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence and some language.

Holland has been making the rounds in support of the film ahead of its theatrical debut. For more on the cast and the latest preview of the project, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of the final SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY trailer, which features Holland alongside Zendaya and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk.

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