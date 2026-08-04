Tom Holland, Zendaya Power SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY to New Heights
The film reportedly outpaced Avengers: Endgame in its opening weekend haul.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to Tom Holland and Zendaya, examining how the real-life couple's public chemistry may have helped push Spider-Man: Brand New Day to a record opening weekend. The segment framed the pair's off-screen relationship as a factor fueling fan excitement around the film's release.
The film's box office performance was central to the discussion, with GOOD MORNING AMERICA noting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend numbers, a benchmark that underscores the scale of the film's debut.
The appearance is part of a broader wave of television coverage tied to the film's release, with cast members making the rounds across morning and late-night programs. Holland also recently appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers alongside Jon Bernthal, where the two discussed helping each other prepare their Spider-Man audition tapes and reflected on their shared history working on the franchise together.
Other Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast members have also been featured in the film's promotional push, including Sadie Sink's appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where she joined Fallon for a round of the game You Read My Mind. Together, the appearances illustrate the scope of media attention surrounding the film's record-setting debut.