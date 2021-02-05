SON OF THE SOUTH, Final Performance By Brian Dennehy, Will Be Available On Film

The late, two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy, who died last year at age 81, can be seen giving his final performance when the new film SON OF THE SOUTH is released Friday, February 5th by Vertical Entertainment, it has been announced by the film's producer Eve Pomerance.

Written by Barry Alexander Brown and Bob Zellner, directed by Mr. Brown and executive produced by Spike Lee (a longtime friend of Mr. Dennehy), SON OF THE SOUTH features Mr. Dennehey along with Lucas Till, Lex Scott Davis, Lucy Hale, Cedric The Entertainer and Julia Ormond.

Based on Zellner's autobiography, THE WRONG SIDE OF MURDER CREEK, SON OF THE SOUTH is the coming of age story of a young man whose grandfather (Mr. Dennehy) was a Klansman in the early 60's and who later joins the Civil Rights movement.

The film was shot on location in Montgomery, Alabama, and true to his reputation as one of America's leading stage, TV and film actors, Mr. Dennehy did not shrink from the unsavory aspects of his role, stating, "I have to play the racist pig, but now that I'm in it, I'm not so upset about it. It's an interesting problem for an actor to solve. To play someone whose opinions you detest so much. You're forced to figure them out - and it's been an interesting problem to solve."

On days of shooting when the weather was especially hot, Mr. Dennehy routinely turned down the offer of shade and water, saying, ""I want to be uncomfortable. This man is uncomfortable in his own skin."

Mr. Dennehy's career was nothing short of titanic: he won two Tony Awards (DEATH OF A SALESMAN, LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT), an Olivier Award, and a Golden Globe, and received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Dennehy had roles in over 180 films and in many television and stage productions. His film roles included First Blood (1982), Gorky Park(1983), Silverado (1985), Cocoon (1985), F/X (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990), Romeo + Juliet(1996), and Knight of Cups (2015). Dennehy won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role as Willy Loman in the television film Death of a Salesman(2000).

SON OF THE SOUTH is produced by Colin Bates, Stan Erdreich, Bill Black and Eve Pomerance. Executive produced by Spike Lee. Running time: 103 minutes. Distributed by Vertical Entertainment.

The film is available in select theaters, Video on Demand and digital platforms.