SOMEBODY FEED PHIL Returns for Season Four Oct. 30

The beloved travel series is coming back to Netflix.

Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil with host Phil Rosenthal will return with Season 4 on Friday, October 30th. See Phil's announcement here.

Season Four comes on the heels of Season Three, which premiered on May 29th on Netflix and featured stops in Marrakesh, Chicago, London, Seoul, and Montreal.

Somebody Feed Phil has garnered two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The show also won a 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Travel/Adventure Series. Additionally, the show has been described as having "More Heart and Humanity Than Any Other Netflix Food Show" and Phil "Having More Fun Eating Food Than Anyone."

Somebody Feed Phil is produced by LUCKY BASTARDS and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Phil Rosenthal is the creator and host of Somebody Feed Phil, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. In 1995, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, "Everybody Loves Raymond," which premiered in 1996. He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal's first travel food series, I'll Have What Phil's Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.

For more information on Phil Rosenthal World visit here and watch Seasons 1-3 of Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix here.

