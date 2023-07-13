SISTER WIVES Returns to TLC in August

TLC’s hit series, SISTER WIVES is returning for a highly anticipated new season that promises to provide an even deeper look into the Browns' continued journey as they strive to balance their new paths and the needs of their fractured polygamist family.

From navigating conflict to celebrating milestones, this season captures the family’s emotional rollercoaster. SISTER WIVES premieres Sunday, August 20th at 10PM ET/PT.

SISTER WIVES, which explores the lives of the Brown family as they navigate the challenges and rewards of polygamy, has captivated audiences since its debut. In the upcoming season, Kody is still grappling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships.

Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart.

Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out. Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.

SISTER WIVES is produced by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films for TLC.

About TLC

