SISTER WIVES Returns to TLC in August

SISTER WIVES premieres Sunday, August 20th at 10PM ET/PT.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

TLC’s hit series, SISTER WIVES is returning for a highly anticipated new season that promises to provide an even deeper look into the Browns' continued journey as they strive to balance their new paths and the needs of their fractured polygamist family.

From navigating conflict to celebrating milestones, this season captures the family’s emotional rollercoaster. SISTER WIVES premieres Sunday, August 20th at 10PM ET/PT.

SISTER WIVES, which explores the lives of the Brown family as they navigate the challenges and rewards of polygamy, has captivated audiences since its debut. In the upcoming season, Kody is still grappling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships.

Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way. Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart.

Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out. Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.

SISTER WIVES is produced by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films for TLC. 

About TLC 

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.  TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



