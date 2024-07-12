SING SING Soundtrack by Bryce Dessner Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 Music releases Sing Sing (Original Score), by Bryce Dessner. The guitarist and co-songwriter of The National has reunited with director Greg Kwedar for the movie, having previously worked together on Transpecos and Jockey.

Sing Sing stars Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Paul Raci, and Sean San José, and was co-written by Kwedar and Clint Bentley. The story follows a theater troupe who find escape from the realities of incarceration through the rush of putting on a play. This stirring, true tale of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art stars an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Dessner has pulled strings behind some of the most celebrated films in recent years, conjuring sonic worlds to accompany The Revenant, C’mon C’mon, The Two Popes, and more. He has collaborated with esteemed artists ranging from Sufjan Stevens to Thom Yorke to Philip Glass. Dessner’s seasoned background across genres has allowed him to become a dexterous force in the studio.

Dessner took a unique approach to scoring Sing Sing. It’s the Grammy-winning guitarist’s first set of orchestral compositions for a partnership with Kwedar. Dessner regularly writes for some of the world’s leading ensembles, including Orchestre de Paris and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. This time around, his ideas were brought to life by the celebrated London Contemporary Orchestra. The end result is dynamic and poignant, helping Sing Sing’s moving storyline soar to new heights.

Stream the original score for Sing Sing via A24 Music and see the film in select theaters now and nationwide on August 2.

