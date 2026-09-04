 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SILO to Return for Fourth and Final Season on Apple TV

Creator Graham Yost's dystopian drama also stars Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman.

By:
SILO to Return for Fourth and Final Season on Apple TV

On the heels of the riveting season three finale of “Silo,” Apple TV TODAY announced that the globally acclaimed, hit world-building drama will return for its fourth and final season on July 9, 2027, and unveiled a sneak peek at the final chapter of the “gripping,” “thought-provoking” and “masterful dystopian tale” hailing from Emmy Award winning creator Graham Yost, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three of “Silo" reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

“Silo” is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Catch up on all three seasons of “Silo,” now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Recent Articles
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
8/26/2026
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
8/27/2026
Lea Salonga Will Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lea Salonga Will Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
8/22/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts