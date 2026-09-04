SILO to Return for Fourth and Final Season on Apple TV

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On the heels of the riveting season three finale of “Silo,” Apple TV TODAY announced that the globally acclaimed, hit world-building drama will return for its fourth and final season on July 9, 2027, and unveiled a sneak peek at the final chapter of the “gripping,” “thought-provoking” and “masterful dystopian tale” hailing from Emmy Award winning creator Graham Yost, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, season three of “Silo" reveals an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

“Silo” is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Catch up on all three seasons of “Silo,” now streaming globally on Apple TV.

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