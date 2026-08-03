SILO Cast Responds to Fan Theories as Season 3 Streams on Apple TV

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The cast of SILO sat down with Apple TV to respond directly to fan theories swirling around the sci-fi drama's third season, weighing in on which guesses from viewers have landed close to the truth and which have missed the mark entirely. The video, posted to Apple TV's YouTube channel, gives the ensemble a chance to react in real time to the speculation that has built up around the show's central mysteries.

Rebecca Ferguson stars in and executive produces the series as Juliette Nichols, an engineer turned truth-seeker navigating the aftermath of her forced cleaning and a return marked by memory loss. SILO was created by Emmy winner Graham Yost and is based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy. The ensemble includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins, all returning for season three.

Season three also introduces new storylines set in the "Before Times," following journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as they uncover a conspiracy with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Joining the cast for season three alongside Zukerman and Henwick are Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur and Steve Zahn also returning.

Season three of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV.

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