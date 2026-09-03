SILO Behind-the-Scenes Video Traces Bernard's Path From Villain to Hero

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Apple TV posted a behind-the-scenes video titled 'Farewell, Bernard,' offering a look at how the SILO character transformed over the course of the series, moving, as the streamer puts it, from the Silo's villain to one of its heroes. The featurette gives fans a closer look at the arc behind one of the show's most closely watched characters as season three continues to unfold.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the sci-fi drama created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The series also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The show follows Ferguson's character Juliette as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society introduced in season one before venturing beyond its walls in later seasons.

Season three of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos and the forces that control them. Recent episodes have pushed the narrative toward its endgame, with earlier scenes showing the Founders preparing for catastrophe and figures like Daniel and Helen growing skeptical of their plans.

The 'Farewell, Bernard' video follows other recent SILO releases from Apple TV, including a scene built around Peter Gabriel's performance of 'Here Comes the Flood.' Read more about that SILO sound check scene here.

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