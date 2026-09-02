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Danny Faces Off With Mrs. Connelly In New FURIOUS Clip From Hulu

The scene highlights a pivotal clash at the center of the new Hulu series.

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Hulu released a new scene from FURIOUS titled "Danny Confronts Mrs. Connelly," giving audiences a glimpse of a tense confrontation between the two characters at the heart of the series. The clip is part of Hulu's promotional rollout for the show, which is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The scene centers entirely on the standoff between Danny and Mrs. Connelly, with the confrontation framed as a key moment in the unfolding story. No additional plot details beyond the exchange itself are provided in the clip, keeping the focus tight on the friction between the two characters.

FURIOUS is available in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, allowing viewers to see how the confrontation fits into the broader narrative of the series. The clip offers a brief but pointed look at the dynamic between Danny and Mrs. Connelly without revealing the resolution of their conflict.

The release follows Hulu's pattern of sharing short scenes from its series to spotlight specific character moments, with this clip isolating the tension between Danny and Mrs. Connelly as its central draw.

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