SHOWTIME To Air The Television Premiere Of HUSTLERS

The television premiere of the smash hit film HUSTLERS will air on Showtime on Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Network subscribers will also be able to watch the movie across all platforms including Showtime ON DEMAND®, Showtime ANYTIME® and the Showtime stand-alone streaming service.

Acclaimed by critics and beloved by audiences, HUSTLERS netted star Jennifer Lopez her first Golden Globe nomination since 1998's Selena. Inspired by a viral New York Magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip-club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The ensemble cast of HUSTLERS includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Julia Stiles (DEXTER®), television personality Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) and music superstars Lizzo and Cardi B.

From STXfilms, HUSTLERS is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist), inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores," written by Jessica Pressler. The producers are Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Fans new to Showtime can watch through a recently announced 30-day free trial. New customers who sign up before May 3 can access the network's original series, documentaries, specials and movies online via the Showtime streaming service on SHOWTIME.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices.

Photo: Courtesy of STXfilms





