Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  
SHOWTIME To Air The Television Premiere Of HUSTLERS

The television premiere of the smash hit film HUSTLERS will air on Showtime on Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Network subscribers will also be able to watch the movie across all platforms including Showtime ON DEMAND®, Showtime ANYTIME® and the Showtime stand-alone streaming service.

Acclaimed by critics and beloved by audiences, HUSTLERS netted star Jennifer Lopez her first Golden Globe nomination since 1998's Selena. Inspired by a viral New York Magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip-club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The ensemble cast of HUSTLERS includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Julia Stiles (DEXTER®), television personality Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) and music superstars Lizzo and Cardi B.

From STXfilms, HUSTLERS is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist), inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores," written by Jessica Pressler. The producers are Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Fans new to Showtime can watch through a recently announced 30-day free trial. New customers who sign up before May 3 can access the network's original series, documentaries, specials and movies online via the Showtime streaming service on SHOWTIME.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices.

Photo: Courtesy of STXfilms



TV News Desk

