SHE SINGS Documentary Series Available Now

The newly released She Sings: Surviving the Narcissist is a compelling five-part documentary series that intimately explores one woman's courageous journey to escape the grips of physical, mental, and financial abuse. This powerful series sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles faced by millions of women, capturing their relentless fight to cultivate profound inner strength and reclaim their voices.

Through raw, emotional storytelling, Surviving the Narcissist delves into the harrowing realities of navigating toxic relationships. The documentary is not only a deeply personal account of transformation, but also a universal reminder of the resilience required to break free from abuse.

Created by the multi-talented Rebecca Magnuson-an acclaimed singer-songwriter, composer, playwright, and pianist-Surviving the Narcissist is part of the larger She Sings series, which includes She Sings A Soaring Musical and She Sings Cafe, Restaurant and Bar.

She Sings first captivated audiences as a one-woman musical starring Magnuson, earning rave reviews and sold-out performances off-Broadway, in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The musical is now poised to return to the stage, with an upcoming performance on November 23 at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, NY. Inquire TODAY to bring this extraordinary production to your venue, where audiences are sure to laugh, cry, and dance in an unforgettable celebration of resilience and empowerment. Get tickets here.

When she's not captivating audiences, Magnuson pours her heart into She Sings Café, Restaurant and Bar on Chautauqua Lake in Mayville, NY. There, her creative spirit continues to inspire and uplift the community, creating a welcoming space where music, storytelling, and great food come together to craft something truly special.

As part of Magnuson's commitment to supporting women in need, a portion of the proceeds from Surviving the Narcissist will be donated to She Is Safe of Chautauqua County, an initiative dedicated to providing a safe house and resources for women escaping abusive situations.

She Sings: Surviving the Narcissist is now available to watch and promises to leave viewers moved by its story of strength and transformation.

