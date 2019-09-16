SEINFELD Will Land on Netflix in 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all-time great sitcom Seinfeld will depart Hulu for Netflix starting in 2021.

"Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "It is as fresh and funny as ever, and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can't wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix."

Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television's Chairman, said, "Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We're thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe."

Seinfeld is famously known as "the show about nothing," and starred Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards as four misanthropes living in New York City.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories