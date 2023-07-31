SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy classic SCHOOL OF ROCK with a collectible, Limited-Edition Blu-ray™ SteelBook™, arriving September 26, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Starring the incomparable Jack Black, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused), and written by Mike White (“The White Lotus”), SCHOOL OF ROCK arrived in U.S. theaters on October 3, 2003 and remained the #1 film in the country for 10 weeks straight.

The uproariously funny film stars Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a hell-raising guitarist with delusions of grandeur. Kicked out of his band and desperate for work, Dewey impersonates a substitute teacher and turns a class of fifth grade high-achievers into high-voltage rock and rollers.

The film boasts a sensational ensemble cast, including Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, Amy Sedaris, Mike White, and a host of talented young actors, including Miranda Cosgrove, who made her feature debut in the film.

The Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook includes access to a Digital copy of the film and nearly an hour of legacy bonus content, including commentary with Richard Linklater and Jack Black, commentary with the kids, a music video and more.

Bonus Content

· Commentary by actor Jack Black and director Richard Linklater

· Kids' Kommentary

· Lessons Learned on School of Rock

· Jack Black's Pitch to Led Zeppelin

· School of Rock Music Video

· Kids' Video Diary: Toronto Film Festival

· MTV's Diary of Jack Black

· Dewey Finn's History of Rock

· Theatrical Trailer