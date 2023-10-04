SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Return With Pete Davidson, Ice Spice & More

The 49th season of "Saturday Night Live" will premiere Oct. 14.

Oct. 04, 2023

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Return With Pete Davidson, Ice Spice & More

The 49th season of “Saturday Night Live” will premiere Oct. 14 with Pete Davidson returning to Studio 8H for his hosting debut. Davidson is currently on a stand-up tour throughout the U.S. and Canada.    

Ice Spice will perform as “SNL” musical guest for the first time. Her music has reached more than 4 billion global streams in the past year and she was named Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bad Bunny will do double duty on Oct. 21 for his “SNL” hosting debut and second musical guest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning artist’s fourth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” broke the record earlier this year as the most streamed album ever on Spotify. 

Chloe Troast joins the cast as a featured player. The entire cast from last season returns.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.  

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.   

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC



