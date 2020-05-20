SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Comes to NBCSN with Classic Shows Hosted by Biggest Names in Sports

NBC Sports presents classic sports-themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE episodes on NBCSN next week, beginning Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET with a Sept. 1991 episode hosted by Michael Jordan, just three months after he won the first of his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

From next Monday through Friday in primetime, NBCSN will televise 20 SNL episodes dating back to the early 1990s that were hosted by the biggest names in sports. Athletes serving as host on next week's stunt have combined to win 35 MVP awards (regular and postseason), 29 Olympic gold medals, 10 Super Bowls, nine NBA titles, and five World Series, not to mention a host of MMA and professional wrestling belts.

In addition to Michael Jordan, following are the SNL hosts in NBCSN appearance order: LeBron James, Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, J.J. Watt, Dwayne Johnson, Andy Roddick, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Michael Phelps, and Derek Jeter.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The complete SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on NBCSN schedule is below:

DATE SNL EPISODE TIME (ET)

Monday, May 25

Michael Jordan: Sept. 28, 1991 8 p.m.

LeBron James: Sept. 29, 2007 9 p.m.

Charles Barkley: Jan. 9, 2010 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

Tom Brady: April 16, 2005 7 p.m.

Peyton Manning: March 24, 2007 8 p.m.

Eli Manning: May 5, 2012 9 p.m.

J.J. Watt: Feb. 1, 2020 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

Dwayne Johnson: March 18, 2000 7 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson: April 13, 2002 8 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson: March 7, 2009 9 p.m.

Andy Roddick: Nov. 8, 2003 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Dwayne Johnson: March 28, 2015 7 p.m.

John Cena: Dec. 10, 2016 8 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson: May 20, 2017 9 p.m.

Ronda Rousey: Jan. 23, 2016 10 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Michael Phelps: Sept. 13, 2008 7 p.m.

Derek Jeter: Dec. 1, 2001 8 p.m.

Charles Barkley: Jan. 7, 2012 9 p.m.

Charles Barkley: March 3, 2018 10 p.m.

Michael Jordan: Sept. 28, 1991 11 p.m.

