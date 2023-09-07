SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME Comedy Special to Debut on HBO

The HBO Original comedy special SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME, written and performed by Emmy®-nominated comedian and writer Sam Jay, debuts SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In her first HBO stand-up special, comedian and writer Sam Jay takes the stage at Brooklyn Steel for a hilariously frank discussion on embracing our differences, the stresses of long-term relationships, and the power of empathy.

Newly engaged, Jay gets candid about life with her future wife and the unknown stresses of being "the man," the grim reality of trash day, and more. Deftly showcasing her conversational style, SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME is a witty rumination on life's challenges as well as society at large - ultimately urging us to have empathy for one another in spite of our differences.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP Late Night & Specials Programming: “Sam is an incredible talent who achieves that delicate balance between being brutally honest and insanely funny. She’s a daring performer and a gifted writer who evokes such a natural effortlessness onstage that it feels like you’re having a conversation with a close (and really funny) friend. We absolutely love working with her - she is a true original.”

SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME is written, performed, and executive produced by Sam Jay; co-executive produced by Kara Baker and David Martin; produced by Jackie Stolfi; and directed by Linda Mendoza.

Watch the trailer for Sam Jay's comedy special here: