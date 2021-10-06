Rumer Willis Joins New Thriller LEFT WITH ONLY RAIN

Rumor Willis has joined Todd Bogin's first feature film, Left with Only Rain, along with Liana Liberato, Jordan Rodrigues, and Richard Kind.

Deadline reports that the thriller film follows Sabina Geshem, a young woman who is reeling from a breakup, struggling to rebuild her once-promising career as a dancer. After a dalliance with her ex threatens her big comeback, Sabina goes to a small town to track him down. There, she discovers his new and pregnant girlfriend, inserting herself into the unsuspecting woman's life, and seeking something other than closure.

Rumer Willis starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She was the winner of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" season 20 and a recent contestant on The Masked Singer. She began her acting career as a child starring opposite her mother Demi Moore in the films Striptease and Now and Then. Her stage credits include Love, Loss and What I Wore (Off-Broadway); For the Record Live's Dear John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann's DBA and FTR: Tarantino.

Her TV credits include "Workaholics," "Pretty Little Liars," "Hawaii 5-0," "Songbyrd" (E! pilot) and more. Her film credits include House Bunny, Sorority Row, Diary of Preston Plummer and more. Rumer is working on her debut album alongside producer Linda Perry. Her band had a nearly 2 year Artist Residency at Hollywood's The Sayer's Club.