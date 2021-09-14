RuPaul's DragCon to Return to LA in 2022

RuPaul's DragCon LA is returning for its 10th in-person convention - bringing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the fiercest year yet. The convention will take place Friday, May 13th - Sunday, May 15th, featuring, for the very first time, a full day of programming on Friday. Tickets are on sale now here.

"I'm so excited that our tribe will be safely reunited once again." says RuPaul, "RuPaul's DragCon is the most gorgeous, most gagworthy and most life-affirming drag convention on the planet, and our aim is to serve you a super amazing experience, while keeping you as safe as possible."

"The 2022 LA convention marks the first time ever we will be featuring a full-day of Friday programming for the three-day convention," says WOW co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "With our last DragCon having been a virtual experience, we are thrilled to be bringing our flagship in-person event back to the community we love so dearly, and rest assured safety will be our top priority!"

DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved. Given how quickly information and safety requirements surrounding COVID-19 are changing, specific COVID guidelines will be determined closer to the event.

The three-day RuPaul's DragCon LA is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag, featuring vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars including supermodel of the world RuPaul, season winners from the past year - Priyanka (Canada's Drag Race), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under), Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK), Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race S13), Kylie Sonique Love (Drag Race All Stars 6), and all your other favorite dazzling queens from across the global award-winning "Drag Race" franchise including Aquaria, Mariah Balenciaga, Alaska, Priyanka, Tammie Brown, Kim Chi, Heidi N Closet, Divina De Campo, Eureka O'Hara, Gigi Goode, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Pandora Boxx, Ariel Versace, Blu Hydrangea, Kahmora Hall, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Scarlet Envy, Nicky Doll, Vivacious, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Baga Chipz, Shuga Cain, Sasha Velour, the United Kingdolls, the Frock Destroyers, and more. Additional talent will be announced in the coming months.

The Los Angeles event will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive panels and programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows.