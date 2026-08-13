Rory Scovel Says Late Father's Death Shaped New Special SHOW MUST GO ON

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Rory Scovel stopped by TODAY to discuss his new stand-up special, 'Show Must Go On,' revealing that the project became an unexpectedly emotional outlet following the death of his father. "My dad passed away about six years ago and this was the special where I was like, you know I really could maybe lean into some kind of therapy in this. It was very cathartic," Scovel said during the appearance.

The comedian and actor also addressed the renewal of his show 'Rooster' for a second season, describing the atmosphere on set in positive terms. "I think you can tell the cast is enjoying themselves and having fun making it," he said.

Scovel used the TODAY segment to walk through both the personal weight behind his stand-up work and the lighter tone of his television project, offering a contrast between the two. His comments on 'Show Must Go On' suggest the special leans into more vulnerable territory than typical stand-up material, while his remarks on 'Rooster' focused on the collaborative energy on set.

The appearance gave Scovel a chance to speak candidly about grief and comedy in the same breath, framing his new special as both a professional release and a personal turning point.

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