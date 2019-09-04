Rooney Mara Will Star in NIGHTMARE ALLEY From Guillermo del Toro

Deadline reports that Rooney Mara has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley." She will star alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, who have already been announced as members of the cast.

del Toro won the Academy Award for best picture for "The Shape of Water." This is his first feature film since then. In addition to directing, he penned the script.

The film is based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel about a corrupt con-man who teams with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money. Mara plays Molly, the closest thing to Stan's true love. He meets her early on and they take the act they learned from THE CIRCUS to Chicago. Cooper plays Stan.

Mara is best known for her roles in films like "The Social Network," "Carol," and "Lion." She was nominated for an Academy Award for "Carol."

