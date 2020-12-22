Romcom LOVE, REPEAT Premieres Today On VOD Platforms

LOVE, REPEAT, a romantic family comedy film, is available starting today to rent and own on Amazon, FandangoNOW and other North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms and DVD through Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios.

What if the love of your life is your ex-wife? That's what James realizes as he stumbles through the strange ritual of New York dating. With the help of his sarcastic 11-year-old-son and his quirky and diverse circle of family and friends, James sets out to win Barbara's heart, again, before she marries another man. An uplifting Manhattan romance, LOVE, REPEAT reminds us that sometimes the past is yet to come.

Directed by Shelagh Carter, LOVE, REPEAT was written by Bill Connington (Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, Zombie Off-Broadway).

Starring Connington as James, the ensemble cast also includes Leenya Rideout as Barbara (War Horse & Company on Broadway), Chalia La Tour (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play on Broadway, "The Good Fight"), Marcus Ho ("Succession"), Nandita Shenoy ("Insomnia"), Vivia Font ("For Life"), Carole Monferdini (Hank Boyd is Dead), Stu Richel ("Billions"), Leon Andrew Joseph ("Blue Bloods"), Elizabeth Pojanowski (Morning Star), Donovan Mitchell ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Rich Liu (The Long Exit), Sarah Megan Thomas (A Call to Spy), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician"), Cadden Jones ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Chris McGinn (Kidnap), and introducing Maxwell Purushothaman and Maeve Seto.

With original Music by Deirdre Broderick, Cinematography by Daniel Brothers, Edited by Kate Rose Itzkowitz and Production Design by Kit Sheridan.

LOVE, REPEAT was produced by Kelley Van Dilla with executive producer Bill Connington and co-producers Joseph Pojanowski and Michael Vanderpool.

Bill Connington, screenwriter and star of LOVE, REPEAT says, "I'm a fan of love stories and I wanted to write something that reflects real people and their experiences. James has to grapple with learning how to get in touch with his feelings. He's a grown man, but in a certain way, it's a "coming of age" story. I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say that I'm a fan of happy endings! The film is my valentine to New York. And it's a valentine to the people of the city."

Shelagh Carter, director of LOVE, REPEAT says, "The comedy, the romance and the intelligence remind me of Richard Curtis films like, Love Actually and FOUR WEDDINGS and a Funeral. I think people are going to fall in love with the film, and fall in love with Bill."

LOVE, REPEAT will be available on December 22 on the following platforms: Amazon, iTunes (now available for pre-order), FandangoNOW, Google Play, Youtube Movies, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Dish, Vubiquity (Verizon Fios), Vudu, Xbox and Hoopla (libraries). The DVD will be available on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Bestbuy.com and Walmart.com.

Bill Connington is the award-winning star, screenwriter, and producer of Love, Repeat. He developed the screenplay over the course of a year and a half, working with a group of New York actors who appear in the film. His next project is Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, a psychological horror film, set a few years in the future - it is currently in editing. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the film. Bill's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play Zombie is based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates; it was later made into a film that went to 21 film festivals. He has appeared in national and international theater and film productions. In his writing, Bill is known for exploring different kinds of love stories - including comedy, drama, and psychological horror. He is a Lecturer in Acting at Yale School of Drama.

Shelagh Carter is an award-winning film director. In addition to Love, Repeat, she has directed the features Passionflower, Before Anything You Say and Into Invisible Light. Known for exploring complex humanistic stories, she has several films in development. Shelagh is a Lifetime Member of the Actors Studio.