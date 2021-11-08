RomCom Love, Repeat Announces Worldwide International Sales

LOVE, REPEAT, the romantic indie film, has announced that it will now be available across the world on various streaming platforms as well as a DVD. International sales have been handled by the film's distributor, Freestyle Digital Media, a division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios.

The film is now available to rent and own on Amazon, iTunes, and cable and satellite platforms in the US, Canada, Australia, England, Ireland, Europe, as well as in Middle Eastern, African, Asian, and Caribbean nations. A full list of countries where is the film is available can be found on the website www.loverepeatfilm.com.

Love, Repeat is set in a beautiful-looking New York City, looking its holiday best. Starring a talented and diverse cast of NYC actors, it tells the story of winning back the love of your life. Starring Bill Connington, Leenya Rideout, Marcus Ho, and Nandita Shenoy, it's set against the snowy backdrop of famous NYC landmarks. The film shows that whatever the challenges - if you open your heart - love wins.

What if the love of your life is your ex-wife? That's what James realizes as he stumbles through the strange ritual of New York dating. With the help of his sarcastic 11-year-old-son and his quirky and diverse circle of family and friends, James sets out to win Barbara's heart, again, before she marries another man. An uplifting Manhattan romance, LOVE, REPEAT reminds us that sometimes the best is yet to come.

Directed by Shelagh Carter, LOVE, REPEAT was written and produced by Bill Connington (the feature film Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, and Zombie, Off-Broadway).

Starring Connington as James, the ensemble cast also includes Leenya Rideout as Barbara (War Horse & Company on Broadway), Chalia La Tour (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play on Broadway, "The Good Fight"), Marcus Ho ("Succession"), Nandita Shenoy ("Insomnia"), Vivia Font ("For Life"), Carole Monferdini (Hank Boyd is Dead), Stu Richel ("Billions"), Leon Andrew Joseph ("Blue Bloods"), Elizabeth Pojanowski (Morning Star), Donovan Mitchell ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Rich Liu (The Long Exit), Sarah Megan Thomas (A Call to Spy), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician"), Cadden Jones ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Chris McGinn (Kidnap), and introducing Maxwell Purushothaman and Maeve Seto.

Bill Connington is a Lecturer in Acting at the School of Drama at Yale University. He is prepping his next feature film, another romantic comedy.