Robert Zemeckis Will Direct and Write Live-Action PINOCCHIO

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  
Deadline reports that director Robert Zemeckis has signed on to direct and write the upcoming Disney live-action "Pinocchio" film.

No casting information has yet been announced. Tom Hanks was briefly in conversations to play Geppetto, but he ultimately passed on the role.

The original animated movie tells the tale about a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.

Zemeckis is probably best known as the director of the "Back to the Future" franchise. He also directed the innovative "Forrest Gump" and "Who Killed Roger Rabbit?", among many other classics.

