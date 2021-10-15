Robert O'Hara to Write & Direct New Glenn Burke Series from Jamie Lee Curtis & Ryan Murphy

Jamie Lee Curtis has REVEALED that she and Ryan Murphy are teaming up for another series, based on the life of LA Dodger Glenn Burke.

Deadline reports that the series is tentatively called "Outfielder". Murphy is set to produce the series with his ongoing partnership with Netflix.

Burke was the first MLB player to come out as gay to his teammates and team owners during his professional career. Burke publicly acknowledged his sexuality, before dying of AIDS in 1995.

The series will be written and directed by Robert O'Hara, who recently nominated for a Tony Award for best direction of a play for Slave Play.

O'Hara made his Broadway debut with Slave Play. His off-Broadway directing credits include Mankind, Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, and Bella: An American Tall Tale.