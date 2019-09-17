Robert Glenister & Natasha O'Keeffe Join J.K. Rowling Drama STRIKE

Deadline reports that a new crime drama, "Strike," will return in a new iteration on Cinemax. The series hails from "Harry Potter" scribe J.K. Rowling.

Robert Glenister and Natasha O'Keeffe will star in the series, which is based on Rowling's best-selling "Cormoran Strike" crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Susan Tully will direct the series, which will be called "Lethal White."

"Lethal White" starts when Billy, a troubled young man played by Joseph Quinn, comes to Strike's office to ask for his help investigating a crime he thinks he witnessed as a child, Strike is left deeply unsettled. While Billy is obviously mentally distressed and cannot remember many concrete details, there is something sincere about him and his story. Strike and Robin set off on a twisting trail that leads them through the backstreets of London, into a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside. Strike is simultaneously hired by government minister Jasper Chiswell (Robert Glenister) to investigate Billy's brother, Jimmy Knight (Nick Blood), who is blackmailing him. As Strike and his partner Robin work to determine how the cases might be connected, Robin goes undercover in the House of Commons. At the same time, Strike has his own issues, a girlfriend who confesses she loves him and his complicated ex Charlotte (Natasha O'Keeffe) who is pregnant and back in the frame.

Rowling wrote the earth-shatteringly popular "Harry Potter" books, and the screenplays for the "Fantastic Beasts" movies in the same universe. She wrote the story for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which has been on Broadway for the past several years.





