Rob Zombie Shares First Look at THE MUNSTERS Reboot

Rob Zombie has shared a first look at the upcoming The Munsters movie reboot, direct from the set in Old Hungary where they are currently filming the movie.

The pictures confirm three members of the cast, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

"Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary, I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane," Zombie captioned the photo.

The Munsters originally aired on television in the 1960s. In July, Rob Zombie announced that he was directing the new remake. Zombie previously directed two Halloween remakes in the early 2000s, along with 3 From Hell, 1000 Corpses, and The Devil's Rejects.