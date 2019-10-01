Rob Riggle to Host the HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that actor, comedian, writer and podcaster Rob Riggle, who has brought to life some of the most memorable and outrageous characters in films such as "Night School," "21 Jump Street," "The Other Guys" and "Step Brothers," and received acclaim for his dramatic turns in "12 Strong" and "Midnight Sun," will host the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." Considered the official launch of the awards season®, this year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



The ceremony, which honors award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year, also acknowledges artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup & Hairstyling. In its 23-year history, over 340 of the world's biggest stars and filmmakers have been highlighted at the "Hollywood Film Awards" and more than 140 of the honorees have gone on to garner Oscar nominations and/or wins. Honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.



Actor/comedian/writer/producer/director Rob Riggle has been a staple in comedic films and television for more than 15 years. Riggle is known for his memorable characters in comedy hits like "The Hangover" and "Step Brothers," as well as his stints on "Saturday Night Live" and as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." Additional credits include "The Other Guys," "21 Jump Street," "22 Jump Street," "Dumb and Dumber To," and most recently Universal's "Night School" with Kevin Hart. In two strong dramatic turns, Riggle also recently appeared in Warner Bros.' war drama "12 Strong" and Open Road Films' "Midnight Sun," the latter of which he received critical acclaim for his performance.



On the small screen, Riggle created and stars in Sony Crackle's "Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy." For his voice-over talents, he earned a 2012 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for Disney's "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice."



Riggle was last seen as the host of Discovery Channel's Shark Week and it was recently announced Riggle will star in his own television show, "Rob Riggle: Global Investigator," also with Discovery. In the "RR:GI," Riggle travels around the world solving the world's greatest mysteries such as ancient mammoths in Alaska and a lost pirate ship in the Caribbean. Riggle is also the co-commentator on ABC's new summer hit series "Holey Moley," produced by NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.



Outside of acting, Riggle hosts his own podcast with "Riggle's Picks." Co-hosted by comedian/actress Sarah Tiana via Spotify, "Riggle's Picks" covers the world of sports, Pop culture, and comedy, and can be found wherever podcasts are available.



As he broke into comedy, Riggle was still on active duty with the United States Marine Corps, which he initially joined at the age of 19. Rising through the ranks, Riggle served in various countries including Albania, Kosovo, Liberia, and Afghanistan. Lieutenant Colonel Riggle retired from the Marine Corps Reserve, having served 23 years total (9 years active duty, 14 years in the reserves) and earned more than 22 medals and ribbons including the Combat Action Ribbon.



