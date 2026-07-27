Sheinelle Jones Reveals Her Dream Interview Would Be Beyoncé

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Sheinelle Jones stopped by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen, where the TODAY anchor was asked about her dream interview subject. Jones named Beyoncé, and she went on to share exactly what her first question to the superstar would be during the appearance on Bravo's late-night talk show.

Jones is a familiar face on TODAY, where she is part of the team delivering headlines and coverage spanning news, health, money and parenting for viewers each morning. Her appearance on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE gave audiences a lighter, more personal look at her interests outside of her usual anchor duties.

During the conversation, Jones touched on the kind of access and insight she would want if given the chance to sit down with Beyoncé, offering a glimpse into how she approaches high-profile interviews as a broadcast journalist. The appearance leaned into the show's format of getting candid, off-the-cuff answers from guests about pop culture and their personal wish lists.

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