Riverdale Actress Marisol Nichols Joins Army Veteran For Operation Eradicate

Every 30 seconds a child is sold for sex, labor or organ harvesting. Human Trafficking is one of the fasted growing criminal enterprises in the world and believe it or not, there are over 40.3 million people trapped by it today.

That is why Hollywood actress Marisol Nichols (CW's Riverdale) and decorated US Army Veteran Colin Wayne partnered together to create OPERATION ERADICATE alongside Wayne's company Redline Steel and Nichols' non-profit, 'A Slavery Free World'.

"With knowledge comes power. We are here to spread awareness and to form strategic partnerships with other like-minded organizations so that together we can tackle the many facets of this issue and eradicate it," says Nichols to Broadway World.

Together, Nichols and Wayne have created special products to be gifted to anyone who donates back to Operation Eradicate on their website at operation.redlinesteel.com

Wayne tells Broadway World exclusively, "This partnership was specifically formed to help make a difference and to mobilize people to stand together to put an end to this. The biggest problem is that most people don't even know it occurs. The only way for this to stop is if we do something and put People Over Profit."

The initiative between all launched on November 1st, and the hope of both is to not only raise money to help end this horrible thing happening, but to also raise awareness.

"Even if you can't donate money right now, please spread the link and talk about it with everyone you know," says Wayne.

Beyond this charity project, Nichols is set to return to the Vancouver, Canada sets of Riverdale to film more scenes for the new season alongside all her cast members.