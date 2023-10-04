National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is nominated as the Best Director for Tora's Husband in Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2023. Das is nominated alongside Celine Song for Past Lives (USA), Darkhan Tulegenov for Brothers (Bratya, Kazakhstan) and Liang Ming for Carefree Days (People's Republic of China.

Tora's Husband which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival is a reflection of relations, friendships, humanity, love, understanding and responsibilities, that is personal to the characters and also shows a mirror to the society.

The Assamese feature, Tora's Husband which released in India on 22nd September across Assam and metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad is in cinemas in its third week. Sarbh, Sayani Gupta, R. Balki, Amit Masurkar, Gauri Shinde, Rajshri Deshpande, Astha Tiku watched the film at a recent screening hosted for the industry and gave it a raving response.

Das is known for internationally acclaimed films, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, which also premiered at Toronto International Film Festival says, “I am honoured to be part of the esteemed APSA Youth, Animation, Documentary International jury and look forward to watching the best of Asian films. My earlier film Village Rockstars was nominated for Best Youth Film. I am very glad to be nominated yet again, this time as a best director for Tora's Husband."

APSA

APSA is the region's highest accolade in film. With films from 78 countries and areas in the region, APSA honours filmmaking that best reflects its cultural origins and the diversity of the Asia Pacific. It is endorsed by foundation partners Paris-based UNESCO and FIAPF-International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

About Rima Das:

The two-time National award-winning filmmaker is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. Her previous films 'Village Rockstars' and 'Bulbul Can Sing' also premiered at TIFF, and were screened at over 120 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 70 Awards.

Village Rockstars was also India's Official Entry to THE ACADEMY AWARDS 'Oscars' 2019. Village Rockstars was also India's Official Entry to THE ACADEMY AWARDS 'Oscars' 2019. She has donned multiple hats of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor for her projects.

GQ India named Rima Das as one of the Most Influential Young Indians of 2018. She is also one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festivals 'Share Her Journey' campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. She has been on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival Generation 14plus, Mumbai International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Zlin Film Festival for Children & Youth.