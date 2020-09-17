Retro TV Will Host THE DOCTORS Reunion

The event takes place on September 25th and October 23rd.

Retro TV is partnering with "The Locher Room" Youtube channel to host live reunions with cast members from the classic daytime drama The Doctors beginning with the 2 p.m. EDT event on Friday, Sept. 25 and on Friday, Oct. 23.

To watch the two reunion shows, please visit "The Locher Room" Youtube page here or the retro tv or Watch The Doctors Facebook pages, here and here, respectively.

Hosted by Alan Locher, the former publicist for As The World Turns and Guiding Light, "The Locher Room" features stars from daytime dramas of the past and present sharing their stories and unique experiences during the runs of their shows.

"I'm excited to team up with retro tv and bring this engaging content to its viewers," said Locher. "Fans around the country have been clamoring for reunions featuring the show's memorable stars and I'm thrilled to bring them together in 'The Locher Room' for Retro TV."

"We are pleased to partner with 'The Locher Room' and Alan Locher, in particular," said Joel Wertman, president and CEO of Luken Communications, parent company of Retro TV. "Alan brings his enthusiasm and passion for 'The Doctors' and daytime dramas in general, as he reunites these talented former cast members, making for an exciting and compelling experience."

Fans joining the Sept. 25 virtual reunion will have the opportunity to ask questions of stars such as Star Trek: The Next Generation's Jonathan Frakes (Tom Carroll), Nancy Stafford (Felicia/Adrienne Hunt), Anna Stuart (Tori Ferra Powers), Marie Thomas-Foster (Lauri James Iverson), David Elliott (Billy Aldrich) and Frank Telfer (Luke Dancy).

Retro TV airs The Doctors weekdays at 12 noon and at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT (see listings at www.myretrotv.com) and online at 4 p.m. EDT weekdays and streaming at MyRetroTV.com and on the retro tv Roku channel.

For more exclusive interviews, and unique extras from The Doctors, please visit WatchTheDoctors.com. Subscriptions are just $2.99 per month or $30 per year at WatchTheDoctors.com, on the Roku channel, on Apple TV and at your favorite App Store. Episodes from 1967-75 and exclusive cast interviews are currently available on the site with more scheduled to be added later.

Set in the fictional New England city of Madison, The Doctors was known for featuring cutting-edge storylines and received seventeen Emmy Award nominations. The series ran from 1963 to 1982 with cast alums including Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), daytime stars Kim Zimmer (Guiding Light) and Anna Stuart (Another World), Ted Danson (Cheers), Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married) and Emmy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Hubbard (As the World Turns).

