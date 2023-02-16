Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Restored SWEET CHARITY Film to Play at the Film Forum in New York

Restored SWEET CHARITY Film to Play at the Film Forum in New York

The film will run in a 4K restoration at Film Forum from March 24 through March 30.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Bob Fosse's SWEET CHARITY (1969), starring Shirley MacLaine, based on the smash Broadway hit written by Neil Simon (based on Fellini's NIGHTS OF CABIRA), will run in a 4K restoration at Film Forum from March 24 through March 30.

Original Broadway choreographer Fosse transitions from stage to screen in his movie-directing debut, with music and lyrics by Great American Songbook legends Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields. MacLaine stars as Charity Hope Valentine - the dancehall hostess with a heart of gold, despite her losing streak in love.

SWEET CHARITY includes show-stopping Fosse numbers, with highlights including "There's Got to Be Something Better Than This," performed by MacLaine, Chita Rivera, and Paula Kelly - plus Stubby Kaye and Sammy Davis Jr., and a screenplay by Peter Stone (CHARADE, THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE).

Though critical reception was mixed, SWEET CHARITY was nominated for three Academy Awards for Art Direction, Costume Design, and Score. Fosse would go on to direct the movie adaptation of CABARET in 1973, which won eight Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Actress for Liza Minnelli.

SWEET CHARITY is presented in association with Carnegie Hall's Women in Music festival.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BLOOD & MONEY Docu-Series From Dick Wolfe to Premiere on CNBC Photo
BLOOD & MONEY Docu-Series From Dick Wolfe to Premiere on CNBC
The all-new ripped from the headlines unscripted series features real stories, real people and real investigations of greed and murder, told through Wolf’s unique lens. Utilizing signature franchise elements including the distinctive narrator and iconic “Dun-Dun,” each of the ten, one-hour episodes spotlight the detectives and prosecutors.
VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Stars in LOVE & DEATH Series Trailer For HBO Max Photo
VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Stars in LOVE & DEATH Series Trailer For HBO Max
This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore. The cast includes Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey,  Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. Watch the new video trailer now!
THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Comedy Series to Premiere on Apple TV+ in March Photo
THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Comedy Series to Premiere on Apple TV+ in March
The new 10-episode half-hour comedy starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd and includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas, will debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, March 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share