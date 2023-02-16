Restored SWEET CHARITY Film to Play at the Film Forum in New York

Bob Fosse's SWEET CHARITY (1969), starring Shirley MacLaine, based on the smash Broadway hit written by Neil Simon (based on Fellini's NIGHTS OF CABIRA), will run in a 4K restoration at Film Forum from March 24 through March 30.

Original Broadway choreographer Fosse transitions from stage to screen in his movie-directing debut, with music and lyrics by Great American Songbook legends Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields. MacLaine stars as Charity Hope Valentine - the dancehall hostess with a heart of gold, despite her losing streak in love.

SWEET CHARITY includes show-stopping Fosse numbers, with highlights including "There's Got to Be Something Better Than This," performed by MacLaine, Chita Rivera, and Paula Kelly - plus Stubby Kaye and Sammy Davis Jr., and a screenplay by Peter Stone (CHARADE, THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE).

Though critical reception was mixed, SWEET CHARITY was nominated for three Academy Awards for Art Direction, Costume Design, and Score. Fosse would go on to direct the movie adaptation of CABARET in 1973, which won eight Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Actress for Liza Minnelli.

SWEET CHARITY is presented in association with Carnegie Hall's Women in Music festival.