Renee Zellweger, Tyler Perry and Selena Gomez Headline Guest Lineup for LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 13-17.

Monday, Jan. 13 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with SELENA GOMEZ to discuss her album "Rare," and JAY HERNANDEZ stops by to talk about the series "Magnum P.I."

Tuesday, Jan. 14 - Kelly and Ryan welcome TYLER PERRY to talk about his film "Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace," and the indie Pop band ECHOSMITH performs.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Golden Globe® winner RENEE ZELLWEGER discusses her starring role in "Judy," and FINN WOLFHARD previews the supernatural horror film "The Turning."

Thursday, Jan. 16 - Kelly and Ryan welcome JERRY O'CONNELL and chat about his television series "Carter."

Friday, Jan. 17 - KATIE LOWES joins Ryan as guest co-host, and Ryan and Katie talk with VANESSA HUDGENS about the upcoming film "Bad Boys for Life." Also, OMARI HARDWICK stops by to discuss the television drama "Power."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





