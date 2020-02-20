Reelz Packs March 2020 with a Spotlight on Stars of Movies, TV and Music

REELZ today announced new programming for March 2020 with three new original specials, five new episodes of returning original series AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... , the U.S. premiere of documentary ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits and the REELZ premiere of Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! Every Sunday in March a new episode of AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... premieres celebrating the lives and examining the untimely deaths of celebrities including disco sensation Andy Gibb, Diff'rent Strokes star Dana Plato, WWE champion Chris Benoit, Academy Award(R) winning actress Audrey Hepburn and COUNTRY MUSIC legend Glen Campbell. Natalie Morales hosts two new original Behind Closed Doors specials about hit family sitcom The Facts of Life and romantic comedy Pretty Woman which marks its 30th anniversary since hitting the big screen in March 1990. New original special House of Horrors: The Friends Speak explores the Turpin family nightmare in which 13 children were abused by their parents for decades.

"With premieres every Sunday in March REELZ is making its Celebrity Sundays lineup must see TV with shows celebrating the lives of legends in music, movies and TV," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "Our March is packed with real stories from revealing looks at beloved movie star Audrey Hepburn to the complicated legacy left behind by wrestling star Chris Benoit and the secrets behind one of the most popular sitcoms ever in The Facts of Life."

March premieres begin with two insightful looks at global stars from disco music starting with Autopsy: The Last Hours of Andy Gibb on Sunday, March 1 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT examining the brief but bright career and shocking death of Andy Gibb, the younger brother to Bee Gees stars Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. Then on Sunday, March 1 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT it's the U.S. premiere of ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits with an unprecedented look at the Swedish Pop supergroup including rare footage from the only time they let video cameras into a recording session.

Dana Plato was a child star in the '80s sitcom Diff'rent Strokes playing the lovable older sister Kimberley Drummond. The role launched Plato to stardom but behind the scenes the pressures of fame led her to heavy drug use and she died at just 34 years old. In Autopsy: The Last Hours of Dana Plato on Sunday, March 8 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT see the real story behind her death. Diff'rent Strokes also starred Gary Coleman, Todd Bridges and Charlotte Rae with Rae continuing her housemother role as Edna Garrett on spin-off show The Facts of Life guiding a group of adolescent girls at a boarding school. In The Facts of Life: Behind Closed Doors premiering Sunday, March 8 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT host Natalie Morales takes viewers inside the show and its long road to success from the casting woes and setbacks to the magic moments that made the show a classic.

On Sunday, March 15 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT it's Autopsy: The Last Hours of Chris Benoit explores the tragic story of the world champion pro wrestler who took the lives of his wife and son before taking his own. What was happening with Benoit's health that could possibly lead to such a shocking death? Then on Sunday, March 15 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT it's House of Horrors: The Friends Speak with neighbors and Louise Turpin's sister Elizabeth Flores speaking out about the story that shocked the nation after it was discovered 13 children in the Turpin family had endured years of abuse from parents David and Louise Turpin.

Audrey Hepburn effortlessly mixed humanitarianism, style and incredible talent as one of the few actresses to win an Emmy Award(R), Tony Award(R), Grammy Award(R) and an Academy Award(R) . On Sunday, March 22 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Autopsy: The Last Hours of Audrey Hepburn explores Hepburn's incredible story and reveals the details behind the rare form of cancer that would take her life at just 63 years old. Immediately following the Hepburn episode on Sunday, March 22 is Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie hitting the big screen and rocketing a then relatively unknown Julia Roberts into superstardom.

Country music legends close out March with stories about Glen Campbell and Dolly Parton taking center stage. On Sunday, March 29 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Autopsy: The Last Hours of Glen Campbell shows viewers how his stunning seven decade career in music led him to great highs and lows including a battle with drugs that may have played a role in his death. Then on Sunday, March 29 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT it's the REELZ premiere of Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! with an intimate and revealing interview with the cultural icon herself as she shares personal stories about her career and life.

Below are descriptions for March 2020 programming listed in order of premiere date and time:

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Andy Gibb - New episode premieres Sunday, March 1 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. On March 10, 1988 just five days after turning 30 years old Andy Gibb died. He was the youngest brother of the three Bee Gees brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. Encouraged by his family to go it alone as a solo artist Gibb had one of the greatest starts in the history of the American Billboard charts with three number one hits with his first three records all before his 21st birthday. But some say he was haunted by the fact that his brothers had written most of his songs and he was just riding on their coattails. Gibb battled depression and addictions to alcohol and cocaine which put incredible stress on his heart resulting in a breakdown early on his career when he collapsed during a photo shoot. Despite his family's efforts he ended up bankrupt and alone on his brother's estate in England where only his mother was there to witness his demise. The cause of death on his death certificate was given as myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, but it was also revealed that his system was clean of alcohol and illegal drugs when he died. What killed him became a mystery that forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates using first-hand testimonies and medical reports. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits - Special makes its U.S. Premiere Sunday, March 1 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Swedish Pop super group ABBA comprised vocalists Agnetha F'ltskog and "Frida" Anni-Frid Lyngstad along with songwriter and keyboard player Benny Andersson and guitarist Bj'rn Ulvaeus transformed music with their chart soaring songs and left an indelible mark on the music industry with a staggering 380 million albums sold. In ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits see and hear the powerful real stories behind "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen" and "The Winner Takes It All" with all three hits representing creative milestones on their journey to superstardom. With rare footage from the only time the band ever let cameras into a recording session viewers will see exactly what happened in the studio when the hits were recorded including F'ltskog's reaction to the first reading of the lyrics to "The Winner Takes It All" and the verse that never made it into "Dancing Queen." Viewers will learn the inspirations behind the songs including the cultural and personal circumstances the group faced that influenced the lyrics. ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits also charts the group's journey from their Swedish folk beginnings to creating the signature ABBA sound their first hit in Pop perfection "Mamma Mia" and how they extended their global reach by emulating the disco sound and creating the most loved dance track of all time in "Dancing Queen". Finally, see the moment when the band's shattering personal lives fused with their fully matured song writing in "The Winner Takes It All". The documentary includes exclusive tales from ABBA guitarist Janne Schaffer, drummer Roger Palm, studio engineer Claes af Geijerstam and costume designer Owe Sanstr'm. ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits is produced by Viacom International Studios.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Dana Plato - New episode premieres on Sunday, March 8 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. On May 8, 1999 the world was saddened by the news that actor Dana Plato had died in Moore, Oklahoma. As a child star in the '80s TV show Diff'rent Strokes Plato had captured the heart of America playing everyone's favorite older sister in Kimberley Drummond. It seemed nothing could stop her but after the show's success faded her career dwindled and Plato suffered a series of crushing lows including the loss of her beloved adoptive mom as well as a divorce. As Plato's life continued to unravel she turned to drugs and was eventually found dead in her RV at just 34 years old. She had died of a multidrug overdose and her passing was originally reported as accidental but the autopsy report would later rule this death as suicide. Some close to Plato remain convinced that the young mother with so much to live for would never take her own life so what really happened? Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes every detail of Plato's autopsy, toxicology report and personal testimonies from those closest to her to find out more about her last days and whether Plato really meant to commit suicide. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

The Facts of Life: Behind Closed Doors - New special premieres on Sunday, March 8 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the hit show that became a staple of the '80s television line up. The Facts of Life was a female-centric spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes and its authentic stories, great characters and unforgettable theme song made The Facts of Life a culture touchstone and staple in living rooms across America for nine seasons. In The Facts of Life: Behind Closed Doors viewers get an inside look at the show that gave audiences a glimpse into the adolescent struggles and triumphs of boarding school girls all under the loving care of housemother Edna Garrett. Cast members Julie Haddock, Felice Schachter, Julie Piekarski along with creatives behind the series including the casting director, producers, writers and its longtime director share their stories from the set and recall how the early days of the series were tumultuous and success was by no means a given with an unwieldy initial cast and the tough decisions to whittle the cast down to the four who made the show a hit in Tootie, Blair, Natalie and Jo. The Facts of Life: Behind Closed Doors is produced by Peacock Productions.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Chris Benoit - New episode premieres on Sunday, March 15 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Over a June weekend in 2007 Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit killed his wife and his seven-year-old son at his Georgia home before hanging himself in a horrific double murder-suicide that shocked the world. At the time of his death Benoit was one of the premier athletes in the World Wrestling Entertainment stable. A former world champion he was widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of any generation and at 40 years old he was still drawing huge audiences. So why would such an elite athlete who had achieved so much and lived a seemingly glamorous life with his beautiful wife and child choose to kill himself and his family? Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter explores the medical factors that led to Benoit's death and investigates the events that led to this tragic murder suicide. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

House of Horrors: The Friends Speak - New special premieres on Sunday, March 15 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. From the outside looking in the Turpin family seemed normal enough but a phone call in January 2018 changed everything. One of David and Louise Turpin's 13 children had escaped from captivity and exposed the dark secrets of what had been happening inside the Turpin family household for decades. Systematic torture and abuse within the walls of the Turpin home are just the tip of the iceberg. At the time of their parents' arrest the siblings ranged in age from two to 29 years old with seven of the 13 children being legal adults. Now those closest to THE FAMILY including Louise's sister Elizabeth Flores share their first-hand accounts of their experiences with THE FAMILY as they try to make sense of the nightmare endured by the Turpin children including shackling their children to beds and severe malnourishment. Were David and Louise Turpin mentally ill or sadistic psychopaths? Why didn't the children seek help sooner? Can you ever really know what's going on among a family and inside their home? House of Horrors: The Friends Speak is produced by Kinetic Content and Pyramid Productions.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Audrey Hepburn - New episode premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. On the evening of January 20, 1993 actress and style icon Audrey Hepburn died of a very rare form of abdominal cancer at the age of 63. With an Academy Award(R) and 10 Golden Globe(R) nominations Hepburn was admired not only for her starring roles in My Fair Lady, Breakfast at Tiffany's and War and Peace but also for her style, grace and elegance. Following the birth of her two sons she retired from acting and became a humanitarian ambassador travelling the world with UNICEF bringing attention to the plight of children in war torn countries. It was during her last trip to Somalia with UNICEF in 1992 that she started to feel unwell and less than four months later she was dead. Now forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes key moments from Hepburn's life and her medical history in order investigate and find the answers as to what caused her rare cancer and why she couldn't be saved. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors - New special premieres on Sunday, March 22 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Pretty Woman was about an unlikely fairytale that captured hearts around the globe and transformed Julia Roberts from a relatively unknown actress into America's sweetheart and cemented director Garry Marshall and actor Richard Gere as Hollywood royalty in 1990. Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors delves into how a dark dramatic script from an unknown writer became one of the most successful and beloved romantic comedies remembered for its upbeat soundtrack, memorable outfits, unforgettable one-liners and enchanting cast. The surprise hit grossed more than $450 million dollars worldwide and was adapted into a Broadway musical. In this Behind Closed Doors members of the cast including Hector Elizondo, Larry Miller and Alex Hyde-White share their stories from the set along with the creative forces who brought this modern day Cinderella story to life. Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors is produced by Peacock Productions.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Glen Campbell - New episode premieres Sunday, March 29 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Glen Campbell has a unique rags to riches story starting from a desperately poor background he became an internationally revered guitarist and singer. With his remarkable range of talent he worked with Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and even became a Beach Boy for a short time. Campbell sold more than 45 million records, had 27 top 10 hits and won 10 Grammy Awards(R). He was admired by musicians from all genres who even requested guitar lessons from him. On August 8, 2017 Campbell was reported to have died from complications resulting from Alzheimer's Disease. Now forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter examines Campbell's death including a look into the country legend's history of smoking, heavy drinking and excessive cocaine usage and whether those vices or if other events deep in Campbell's past caused the CHAIN REACTION that eventually killed him. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! - Special makes its REELZ premiere Sunday, March 29 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. For more than 60 years COUNTRY MUSIC legend and entertainer Dolly Parton has entertained audiences around the world with her talent, wit and trademark style. Now in Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! Parton in her own words shares with viewers an intimate look at her life and career and the unique personal perspective she forged along the way from enduring setbacks to harnessing her insatiable ambition. Host and GOOD MORNING AMERICA co-anchor traveled Robin Roberts traveled to Parton's famed Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge Tennessee to sit down with the superstar for a deeply personal interview about Parton's life journey and unparalleled career in music and entertainment sharing the stories that have quite literally become the songbook of Parton's life. With rare archival interviews and performance footage this special is a rare glimpse into the historical rise and personal life of one of music's biggest stars whose work shows she's always been ahead of the times and whose raw talent, work ethic and authentic charm make her timeless. Bobby Bones, Luke Bryan, Hunter Hayes and Carrie Underwood are among the stars who share personal stories and reflections about the legendary Parton. Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! is produced by ABC News.





