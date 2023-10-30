Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction

This week’s auction includes two original studio printed music scores used in the film’s production.

Oct. 30, 2023

Lion Heart Autographs, among the world’s most respected and leading dealers in historical autographs and manuscripts hosts one of the most highly anticipated auctions this Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Offering an extraordinary opportunity to own two important pieces of Hollywood history from MGM’s The Wizard of Oz.

This week’s auction includes two original studio printed music scores used in the film’s production - Ray Bolger’s personally-owned copies of “If I Only Had a Brain,” (Estimate: $7,000-$8,000) and “Over the Rainbow,” (Estimate: $12,000 - $15,000) often cited as  the “Number One Song of the 20th Century.”  Ray Bolger’s portrayal of the “Scarecrow” in The Wizard of Oz remains one of the most memorable film characters of all time.

In addition to the two printed musical scores are a pair of Ray Bolger’s personally used blue tap shoes (Estimate: $500 - $1000); a 14K white gold and diamond Gruen wristwatch inscribed to Ray Bolger on the back of THE WATCH case from the Las Vegas Sahara Hotel on its OPENING DAY in 1952 when Bolger headlined the opening act (Estimate: $3,000 - $4,000) and two neckties worn by the fashion-conscious Bolger (Estimate: $250 - $350).

Lion Heart Autograph’s Fall 2023 auction is packed with other unusual manuscripts and autographs including a three-language ship’s paper with a near perfect signature of George Washington (Estimate: $12,000-$15,000); a document signed by Castro following his arrest and imprisonment after leading the Cuban REVOLUTION of 1953 (Estimate: $11,000 - $12,000) ; a series of letters from the inventor of the “Pap” smear (Estimate: $10,000 - $11,000); an oversize architectural rendering signed by Frank Lloyd Wright (Estimate: $4,800 - $5,000);  a Maria von Trapp letter to her Jewish publicist expressing her disdain towards a “conspicuous and vulgar” Jewish girl at her summer camp in Stowe, VT (Estimate: $350-$400); excerpts of America’s most famous songs and hymns including “Home Sweet Home” (Estimate: $5,000 - $6,000) and “God Bless America” (Estimate: $2,000 - $2,500) and a handwritten letter signed “Father” from Charles Lindbergh to his son about his Swiss boarding school’s “girl supply,” (Estimate: $1,100 - $1,300), plus much more.



