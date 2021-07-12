Raven-SymonÃ© & Loni Love to Host THE DAYTIME EMMYS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) TODAY announced the hosts and presenters for the 48th Annual Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards Children's & Animation and Fiction & Lifestyle ceremonies which will be celebrated in two live-streamed events on July 17 and July 18th, 2021.

The Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards Children's & Animation ceremony will be hosted by singer, songwriter, director and Daytime EmmyÂ® Award nominated actress Raven-SymonÃ©. The ceremony will stream on our EmmyÂ® OTT platform on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT. Other presenters scheduled to appear are Emily Calandrelli (Xploration Outer Space, Syndicated), Millie Davis (Odd Squad, PBS), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon).

The Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards Fiction & Lifestyle ceremony will be hosted by EmmyÂ® award-winning talk show host, author and comedian Loni Love. This is her second time hosting one of our Daytime programs. The ceremony will be presented on our EmmyÂ® OTT platform on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Other presenters scheduled are boxing world champion, author and lifestyle TV personality Laila Ali, Francisco HernÃ¡ndez CÃ¡ceres (Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo), Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (A House Divided, UMC [ALLBLK]) and Jodi Long (Dash & Lily, Netflix).

The live-stream of the July 17/18 Daytime EmmyÂ® ceremonies will be available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The EmmyÂ® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). The program and many other EmmyÂ® Award events can be watched anytime & anywhere on this platform powered by Vimeo.

The Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as all forms of children's television programming and certain categories of streaming and syndicated content. This year's Daytime EmmysÂ® are the most competitive ever, with more than 3,100 submissions featuring content that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

The 48th Annual Daytime EmmyÂ® Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, Executive Producers, Lisa Armstrong, Senior Producer, Rachel Schwartz, Writer and Manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, Executive Director, Daytime Awards Administration. Both Children's & Animation and Fiction & Lifestyle programs will be Directed and co-Executive Produced by David Parks of Viewfinder.

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

See the full list of nominees here.