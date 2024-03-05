Ramy Youssef's MORE FEELINGS Special is Coming to HBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The HBO Original stand-up comedy special RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS, from actor, writer, and comedian Ramy Youssef, debuts SATURDAY, MARCH 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

In his follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” Golden Globe®-winning Egyptian American actor, writer, and comedian Ramy Youssef returns to the stage to offer his unique reflections on our divided world, the unexpected perils of charitable giving, and more.

Directed by Emmy® and DGA Award winner Christopher Storer and filmed at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ, the special, from A24, sees Youssef delving into issues big and small, including the 2024 presidential election, the importance of prayer, and a childhood book report that changed the course of his life – all with his signature laid-back and affable style.

Hilarious and thought-provoking, RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS draws on the comedian’s personal and relatable anecdotes to help us all try to make sense of our divided world.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, says, “Ramy is endlessly talented and working with him on his second HBO special means the world to us. MORE FEELINGS is both deeply personal and intensely funny, and his undeniable charisma shines throughout this brilliant performance. We’re so happy that Chris Storer could partner with Ramy again. His direction brings a beautiful intimacy to the production.”

About Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award in 2020 for his first one-hour HBO comedy special, “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” produced by A24. Youssef can currently be seen in the Golden Globe-winning and BAFTA and Academy Award®-nominated “Poor Things.”

Behind the camera, Youssef recently received his first DGA Award nomination for his work on the highly praised episode of FX’s Emmy®-winning series "The Bear” titled “Honeydew.” He is best known for Hulu’s Peabody Award-winning comedy series, "Ramy,” which he created, produces, directs and stars in, and received a Golden Globe® in 2020 and was subsequently nominated for two Emmys®.

He co-created and executive produces Netflix’s Gotham Award and Peabody Award-winning “Mo.” A creative force in the industry, Youssef was named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list in 2023. Youssef founded the production company, Cairo Cowboy, with a mission to develop original film and television content centered on important narratives and serve as an incubator of emerging Muslim talent.

HBO presents a Cairo Cowboy and A24 production; written, performed and executive produced by Ramy Youssef, directed and executive produced by Christopher Storer, executive produced by A24 and Tyson Binder.