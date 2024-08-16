RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Renewed for Season 17

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following 8 Emmy® Award nominations this year, MTV and Paramount+ have announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked have been greenlit for new seasons.

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a 17th season. The Emmy® Award-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also returns, airing each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

