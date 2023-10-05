RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Coming to Wow Presents Plus

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked will take you to Sin City to catch ALL the behind-the-scenes tea from RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked will feature Bosco, Derrick Barry, Lawrence Chaney, Pangina Heals, Latrice Royale, Coco Montrese, Alexis Mateo and Kennedy Davenport.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked is a WOW Presents Plus original series premiering exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in early 2024.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is a Vegas residency which features past competitors from the RuPaul's Drag Race global franchise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! premiered on the VEGAS STRIP in 2020 and is performed five nights a week at The Flamingo.

The RuPauls Drag Race Live! stage show is produced by World of Wonder and Voss Events.