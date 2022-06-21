RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Release Date

World of Wonder announced TODAY the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" will premiere July 30th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date on TVNZ OnDemand and Stan in New Zealand and Australia.

Hosted by executive producer RuPaul, the series will see the fiercest queens across Australia and New Zealand going head-to-head, in the hopes of taking home the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar. The cast will be ru-vealed at a later date.

Elsewhere across the globe, "Drag Race France" just released a gag-worthy trailer ahead of the series' premiere, making its way to WOW Presents Plus on June 25th at 11am PT, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday starting on June 30th and day-and-date with its local airing on France TV's SLASH.

As previously mentioned, "RuPaul's Drag Race" S12 alum, Nicky Doll, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges - actress and TV host, Daphné Bürki, and French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist, Kiddy Smile. The ten fierce, French queens competing for the title of France's first Drag Superstar are Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma and Soa de Muse.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ and Stan. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles and Tom Campbell serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.

Watch the new trailer here: