RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN Sets Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Release Date

Dive into the turbulent waters of high school with this heartwarming action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Learning to be an all-powerful sea creature while hiding among humans is hard enough for Ruby, but to make matters worse, her super popular new bestie, Chelsea, is secretly a mermaid! Mermaids have been battling the Krakens for eons to rule the ocean, but Chelsea has come to land to finally put an end to that conflict.

However, when Chelsea double-crosses her, Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and GO BIG to protect those she loves most.

The film is directed by Kirk DeMicco (Vivo, The Croods), produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls World Tour), co-directed by Faryn Pearl (story artist, The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour), and written by Pam Brady (South Park).

The all-star cast includes Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise), Golden Globe® winner Toni Collette (The Boxtrolls, Knives Out), Emmy® winner Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Emmy® winner Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead,” Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Emmy® nominee Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”), Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Emmy® nominee Will Forte (“The LAST MAN on Earth”), Jaboukie Young-White (Strange World, Ralph Breaks the Internet), Eduardo Franco (“Stranger Things”), Ramona Young (“Never Have I Ever,” “Legends of Tomorrow”), and Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda (Book Club: The Next Chapter, 80 For Brady).

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL for your collection

DELETED SCENES WITH INTROS – Introductions by Co-Director Faryn Pearl

OCEANSIDE DRAWING GUIDE – Head of story, Glenn Harmon, will teach everyone how to draw Ruby Gillman in her teenager and kraken forms, Grandmamah, Chelsea, and mermaid Chelsea.

MAKE YOUR OWN AQUARIUM – With a few simple products and a little imagination, you can bring the undersea world into your own home.

SQUAD SOLIDARITY: ADVENTURES IN ADR

THE KRAKEN: MYTH OR MONSTER – In this animated piece narrated by Lana Condor and Annie Murphy, we dive deep into the mysteries of krakens and discover how stories of these MYTHICAL BEASTS have evolved over hundreds and hundreds of years.

MEET THE GILLMAN CAST - Meet the cast behind your favorite RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN characters and discover what they loved about lending their voices to this aquatic adventure!

THE KRAKEN KREW: MEET THE HUMANS BEHIND THE GILLMANS

PROM STORIES – Ruby’s greatest wish was to attend prom with her friends and crush Connor! Here, the cast of the movie share their own prom stories and explain how they would design a promposal.

SUPER SEA GIRL BESTIES – If you can see it, you can be it! In this piece we meet the talented women involved in the making of RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN.

FEATURE COMMENTARY - with Director Kirk DeMicco, Co-Director Faryn Pearl, Producer Kelly Cooney Cilella, Head of Character Animation Carlos Fernandez Puertolas and Head of Cinematography, Layout Jon Gutman.