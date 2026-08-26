ROLLING LOUD: THE MOVIE to Hold Los Angeles Press Day

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THE MOVIE, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Jeremy Garelick, will hold a hybrid press day out of Los Angeles on Monday, September 28, 2026. The film is set for release in theaters on October 2, 2026.

The press day will take place virtually and in person, with participants including Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, and Jeremy Garelick in his capacity as writer-director. Talent pairings for interviews were described as still to be confirmed.

About the Film

Genre: Comedy

Rating: Not yet rated

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Jeremy Garelick

Screenplay by: Jeremy Garelick

Produced by: Stella Bulochnikov, Robin Rapino, Will Phelps, Jeremy Garelick, Doug Banker, Jolene

Cast: Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, Henry Winkler, Christian Convery, Jolene and Travis Scott

Synopsis

A by-the-book dad trying way too hard to be a cool dad (Owen Wilson) makes an ill-advised decision to sneak his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) into ROLLING LOUD, headlined by Travis Scott.

What starts as a bonding weekend instantly spirals out of control, when he loses his son in a sea of thousands. Swept through mosh pits, backstage chaos, and a city of sound he links up with unhinged wildcards played by Matt Rife, Christine Ko and the raw, unpredictable energy of Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Every choice gets worse, every moment gets louder and there's no easy way out.

About American High

American High is a filmmaker-built comedy brand, operating out of a real former school in Syracuse, NY. Founded by writer-director Jeremy Garelick, the studio specializes in smart, irreverent coming-of-age stories. With a viral, multi-platform comedy network and a nonprofit education training arm, the indie comedy powerhouse is capturing the chaotic brilliance of youth, cultivating creators, and rewriting the entertainment playbook.

More information is available at https://www.rollingloud.com/movie and https://americanhigh.com/.

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