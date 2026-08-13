ROLLING LOUD THE MOVIE Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

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A trailer for ROLLING LOUD THE MOVIE has arrived ahead of the comedy's release in theaters. Directed by Jeremy Garelick from his own screenplay, the film follows a father, played by Owen Wilson, who sneaks his 13-year-old son, played by Christian Convery, into the Rolling Loud festival headlined by Travis Scott, only to lose him in the crowd. The cast also includes Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, Henry Winkler and Jolene.

The film will be in theaters October 2, 2026.

A by-the-book dad trying way too hard to be a cool dad (Owen Wilson) makes an ill-advised decision to sneak his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) into Rolling Loud, headlined by Travis Scott.

What starts as a bonding weekend instantly spirals out of control, when he loses his son in a sea of thousands. Swept through mosh pits, backstage chaos, and a city of sound he links up with unhinged wildcards played by Matt Rife, Christine Ko and the raw, unpredictable energy of Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Every choice gets worse, every moment gets louder and there's no easy way out.

Details

Genre: Comedy

Rating: Not yet rated

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Jeremy Garelick

Screenplay by: Jeremy Garelick

Cast: Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, Henry Winkler, Christian Convery, Jolene and Travis Scott

The film is produced by Stella Bulochnikov, Robin Rapino, Will Phelps, Jeremy Garelick, Doug Banker and Jolene, and takes its setting from Rolling Loud, the hip-hop festival founded in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif.

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