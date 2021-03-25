ROCK CAMP, THE MOVIE Tells Inspiring Stories of Transformational Rock 'N' Roll Experiences

"Entertaining," "inspiring," and "moving" is how critics, audiences, and industry leaders describe the new documentary Rock Camp. The film follows four real people who attend Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp and how it transforms their lives. These "rock campers" share the stage with superstar counselors including Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Judas Priest, Sammy Hagar, and many more.

Rock Camp is directed by Doug Blush, who has worked on 100+ documentaries (including Oscar winners 20 Feet from Stardom, Icarus, and Period. End of Sentence.).

Rock Camp has generated great word of mouth and buzz, scoring a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to hold the #1 Music Doc spot on iTunes/Apple TV. Rock Camp has been featured on THE TODAY SHOW and ABC News. The Washington Post called Rock Camp "an eye-opening treat," and The Chicago Sun-Times described it as "infectiously upbeat." Music industry critic and influencer Bob Lefsetz raves, "I couldn't turn it off. Rock and roll is a religion."

The film looks at the 25-year history of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, which connects ROCK LEGENDS with fans for extraordinary musical experiences. Founder and CEO David Fishof created the Rock Camp to provide regular people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with their musical heroes. Musical idols-including Slash, Brian Wilson, Vince Neil, Jack Bruce, Jeff Beck, Nick Mason, Bill Wyman, Tommy Lee, and many more-have connected with their fans in legendary venues, from Abbey Road Studios in London to Hollywood's Whiskey-A-Go-Go, to the Atlantic resort in The Bahamas.

"I've done many things in my career, but there has been nothing more exciting and fulfilling than seeing how Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp changes peoples lives," says Fishof.

The live Camp experience is on hiatus due to COVID, but continues to inspire through the Rock Camp documentary, and Rock Camp's Masterclass Series. Over 160 Masterclasses have taken place so far, and a new season of Masterclasses launches in this month. Masterclasses are live, with star musicians providing 60-90 minute sessions where they give lessons on guitar, drums, keyboards, songwriting, music management and information about the music business.