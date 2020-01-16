RICHARD JEWELL's Kathy Bates Earns Fourth Oscar Nomination; Film Now Screens in the Philippines

Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Paul Walter Hauser

in Warner Bros.' Richard Jewell

Manila, Philippines - The Academy Awards' voters have given the Best Supporting Actress nomination to Kathy Bates' portrayal of a doting mother, Bobi Jewell, in Clint Eastwood's biographical drama Richard Jewell. This nod is her fourth acting nomination from the Academy Awards.

Her last Best Supporting Actress nomination was for Alexander Payne's comedy-drama About Schmidt in 2003. She won Best Actress for Rob Reiner's Misery, based on Stephen King's bestseller, in 1991.

For her role as Bobi Jewell, she also earned her eight GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS nomination.

Centering on the real-life story of security guard Richard Jewell, Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell adeptly dramatizes on film the 88-day saga of Richard Jewell: a wannabe cop (Paul Walter Hauser), along with his devoted mother (Bates), whose daily domestic routines were turned upside down by the FBI and the media. The FBI officers were accused of manipulating the investigation process. The media, on the other hand, were only interested in churning out their next sensationalized headlines.

"On 27 July 1996, in the middle of the Atlanta Games, Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack, hidden under a bench, that is soon found to contain an incendiary device. With little time to spare, he helps evacuate the area, saving many lives, and minimizing potential injuries. He is hailed a hero. But just three days later, the humble savior's life unravels when he - and the world - learn he is the FBI's prime suspect in the bombing," the film synopsis says.

Besides Hauser and Bates, the film also stars a powerhouse cast: Sam Rockwell as Atty. Watson Bryant, Nina Arianda as Atty. Bryant's assistant, Nadya Light, Jon Hamm as FBI agent Tom Shaw, Olivia Wilde as newspaper reporter Kathy Scruggs, and Ian Gomez as Dan Bennet.

On Richard Jewell, Bates said: "I have to say what really attracted me to the film was working with Clint [for the first time], and the idea that I would finally get that opportunity was just amazing."

She's also thankful to have met the real Bobi Jewell. She recalled: "When I spoke with Bobi (who is a 'firecracker'), she said she felt that what Richard went through really contributed to his early death [he died 29 August 2007, at age 44].

"And it could happen to any of us. You know, here's this guy, who all of his life, wanted to be a cop, wanted to take care of people, wanted to help people. He was so vigilant about that, that people thought it was strange, and they turned it around and made it appear like it was something bad, that he bore all the signs of a guy that has the profile of a killer."

The National Board of Review declared Richard Jewell as one of the Ten Best of 2019. The review board also gave Bates its 2019 Best Supporting Actress Award and Hauser its 2019 Breakthrough Performance Award.

The American Film Institute (AFI) named Richard Jewell one of AFI's Motion Pictures of the Year (2019).

Catch Richard Jewell this weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Magnolia, Greenhills Cinemas, and Robinsons Place Naga in the Philippines.

Photo: Warner Bros.





