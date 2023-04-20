RICH & SHAMELESS Sets May Return to TNT

"Rich & Shameless" returns to TNT with new standalone specials beginning with "Rodman's Stolen Millions" on Sunday, May 7, following the NBA Playoffs.

Produced by Raw, this original true-crime anthology series tells the shocking, real stories of the consequences that befall great wealth in the sports world. Additional subjects include football's deadliest hit, Hulk Hogan's leaked sex tape, and the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Season two of TNT's Rich & Shameless tells the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany wealth in the world of sports, uncovering a range of topics with new voices and perspectives. THE LINEUP of new episodes slated to debut following the NBA Playoffs on TNT is as follows:

"Rodman's Stolen Millions" Premieres Sunday, May 7, following the NBA Playoffs - This is the unbelievable story of NBA's bad boy Dennis Rodman. His ferocious talent, controversial style and WILD partying made him a superstar, but also left him vulnerable. This is the unbelievable true story of how those closest to Rodman betrayed him and stole millions.

"Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker" Premieres Wednesday, May 17, following Western Conference Finals Game One/Two - The story of American icon and world-famous wrestler, Hulk Hogan. He had it all...fans, money, a loving family, even his own TV show...but when an infamous sex tape was leaked to the media it changed his life forever. This film uncovers the scandal beyond the ring, the man vs the legend and his ultimate fight for privacy.

"A Deadly Football Hit" Premieres Sunday, May 21, following Western Conference Finals Game Three - This is the gripping true story of Eric Naposki, the former NFL linebacker for the Patriots, who got caught up in a bizarre love triangle and is now serving life in prison for murder. Was Naposki involved in the hit on his girlfriend's lover? Or, due to years of head trauma, was he the perfect fall guy?

"Basketball Murder for Money" Premieres Tuesday, May 23, after Western Conference Finals Game Five - The story of NBA star Lorenzen Wright's brutal murder and the struggle for justice, told by his mother, friends and a detective determined to crack the cold case.

